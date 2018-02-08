More Videos

Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video 0:44

Detention center commander answers questions about detainee art 1:44

Powerful earthquake shakes Hualien Hostel in Taiwan 1:02

North Korea parade preparations caught on satellite 1:41

Powerful earthquake shakes Hualien Hostel in Taiwan 1:02

Thieves crash SUV into grocery store, get away with ATM 1:25

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 2:28

Inside the Guantánamo prison after Trump's speech 0:51

How many U.S. wars equal the one in Afghanistan? 3:01

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, Fidel Castro's eldest son, speaks in the capital of South Africa in 2015 1:00

Block of ice falls from sky in London, almost hits street cleaner

Moss Sayed, Bloomfield Executive Cars via Storyful
A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly after departing from Moscow Domodedovo Airport toward Orsk, Siberia, the Ministry of Civil Defense said. No survivors are expected. A list of the passengers and crew was also released by the Ministry of Civil Defense.

Powerful earthquake shakes Hualien Hostel in Taiwan

A powerful earthquake rattled the eastern Taiwanese city of Hualien late on February 6, causing buildings to collapse. This video from a Hualien hostel shows people running out as the ground shakes and shelves topple. The magnitude-6.4 quake killed at least eight people and injured more than 250 others as of February 8. Dozens of people remained missing at the time of writing.

Holocaust museum reacts to Polish vote to regulate Holocaust speech

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."

NASA livestreams eclipse of 'super blue blood moon'

NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit – known as perigee – and about 14 percent brighter than usual. Secondly, it was the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” And thirdly, the super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon" due to the reddish tint seen during this phenomenon.

Russian fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea

The U.S. Navy released a video clip from an incident in which a U.S. surveillance plane was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet while flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. This interaction was determined to be unsafe because it was close to within five feet and crossed directly through the spy plane's flight path, causing the plane to fly through its jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Elephant caught sneaking across China-Laos border

Who needs a visa when you're an elephant: A wild elephant was caught on surveillance video sneaking across the border between China and Laos, navigating through road blocks and checkpoints and then returning 2 hours later.