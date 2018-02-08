Deadly Russian plane crash caught on surveillance video

NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit – known as perigee – and about 14 percent brighter than usual. Secondly, it was the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” And thirdly, the super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon" due to the reddish tint seen during this phenomenon.