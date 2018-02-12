North Korea won Pyeongchang political gold, but what's next?

South Koran President Moon Jae-in talks with Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, during a performance of North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra at National Theater in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. A rare invitation to Pyongyang for South Korea's president marked Day Two of the North Korean Kim dynasty's southern road tour, part of an accelerating diplomatic thaw that included some Korean liquor over lunch and the shared joy of watching a "unified" Korea team play hockey at the Olympics. At left is North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam. Yonhap via AP Bee Jae-man