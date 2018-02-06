Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, corrected a woman asking a question at a town hall for using the word “mankind,” instead telling her “we like to say peoplekind.”
Trudeau is mocked for correcting woman who said ‘mankind’

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 06, 2018 09:12 AM

Don’t use the word “mankind” around Justin Trudeau.

That’s what one woman learned Friday when she asked a question to the Canadian prime minister at a town hall, according to the Daily Wire.

“We came here today to ask you, to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation,” she said, “so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that’s going to change the future of mankind…”

That’s when Trudeau stopped her.

“We like to say ‘peoplekind,’ not necessarily ‘mankind,’ because it’s more inclusive,” he said.

The crowd cheered as the woman who asked the question responded, “There we go, exactly.”

But not everyone seemed as enthused with the prime minister’s answer.

The Toronto Sun, too, mocked Trudeau for his comment in an editorial.

“Really? Who is this ‘we?’ Has anyone heard Trudeau say ‘peoplekind’ before?” the editorial read. “If this is the sort of progressivism he’s trying to insert into the NAFTA text, no wonder President Trump’s thinking of tearing it all up.”

However, some defended his comment.

