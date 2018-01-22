How many U.S. wars equal the one in Afghanistan?

More Videos

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."

NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit – known as perigee – and about 14 percent brighter than usual. Secondly, it was the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” And thirdly, the super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon" due to the reddish tint seen during this phenomenon.

The U.S. Navy released a video clip from an incident in which a U.S. surveillance plane was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet while flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. This interaction was determined to be unsafe because it was close to within five feet and crossed directly through the spy plane's flight path, causing the plane to fly through its jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Who needs a visa when you're an elephant: A wild elephant was caught on surveillance video sneaking across the border between China and Laos, navigating through road blocks and checkpoints and then returning 2 hours later.

On Monday, Toronto police confirmed that two men who had vanished between April and June 2017 may have been killed by Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper. McArther was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 18. Police also say they found skeletal remains of at least three victims at the bottom of large planters at sites where McArthur had worked.

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars

Conan O’Brien went to Haiti to let Haitians fire back at President Donald Trump over reportedly describing the country as “a shithole.” As a thank you, Haitian artist Anthony Louis Jeune memorialized the comedian’s image on the back of one of the country’s public buses known as a tap-tap.

More than a thousand people took part in a Trump Not Welcome protest in Zurich on January 23, ahead of the US president’s arrival in Davos on Friday. Demonstrators waved flags and carried placards with anti-globalists sentiments, such as “No Trump, no coal, no fossil fuels,” as they marched through Zurich’s financial district. This timelapse video shows protesters march in Helvetiaplatz, waving banners and flags.

Anti-government policeman Oscar Perez was buried Sunday by the military nearly a week after being killed in a shootout with security forces, relatives said. Just two of Oscar Perez's relatives were allowed to attend the early morning burial at a Caracas cemetery surrounded by National Guard officers. Authorities denied relatives' demands that they hand over the body of Perez and six others killed.

A bus in east China's Jiangxi Province narrowly escaped a deadly landslide. In the video, the bus is driving at a normal speed on a highway in Dexing City, when rocks and mud suddenly rain down from the mountain. The bus speeds up and narrowly escapes disaster.