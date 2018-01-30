California teacher calls military 'lowest of our low' in classroom, caught on video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:01 NASA explains the rare lunar trifecta coming January 31: the 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Pause 0:49 Elephant caught sneaking across China-Laos border 3:07 Toronto police investigating whether alleged serial killer had more victims 0:47 Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket 1:22 Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti 0:42 Anti-Trump demonstrators rally in Zurich ahead of his Davos visit 1:21 Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit 0:30 Police hunt for hit-and-run driver that left 19-year-old unable to walk 1:35 Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 0:23 Bus filled with passengers narrowly avoids landslide Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP

