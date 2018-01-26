‘They are like animals:’ Nutella riots break out at French supermarkets

More Videos 1:22 Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti Pause 2:34 There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list? 1:32 Idaho Innocence Project receives $630,000 grant to test DNA 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 0:54 Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words 2:03 Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:38 Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of 0:14 Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in Philadelphia 1:35 Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants 1:01 Police looking for suspects in lottery scam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars. video obtained by AP

