He tried to leave the airport with $10K sewn into his pants. That wasn’t the problem.

Anti-Trump demonstrators rally in Zurich ahead of his Davos visit

More than a thousand people took part in a Trump Not Welcome protest in Zurich on January 23, ahead of the US president’s arrival in Davos on Friday. Demonstrators waved flags and carried placards with anti-globalists sentiments, such as “No Trump, no coal, no fossil fuels,” as they marched through Zurich’s financial district. This timelapse video shows protesters march in Helvetiaplatz, waving banners and flags.