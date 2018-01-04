The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

More Videos 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana Pause 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 1:19 13 tips for mental health wellness 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:49 Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful