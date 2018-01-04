The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

More Videos

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

Pause
NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful
Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal. Andrew Emberley/Sledcore via Storyful

World

The moose was up to its neck in snow. A group of snowmobilers started digging.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 04, 2018 12:46 PM

With its head sticking out of the snow, the 1,000-pound moose was frantic.

The moose was up to its neck in about six feet of fresh snow and had tried several times to free itself from its icy predicament, Jonathan Anstey told The Canadian Press.

But its hind legs kept it from climbing to freedom when Anstey and about seven other snowmobilers spotted it Saturday while exploring a trail in western Newfoundland, Canada.

The snowmobilers weren’t afraid to help the animal, Anstey told CBC News. It couldn’t use its back legs, so they knew it couldn’t escape quickly and trample them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The snowmobilers used their shovels to dig for about 15 minutes before the moose was freed, Fox 8 reported. Anstey said on his Facebook page that he and the others coaxed the four-legged animal out of the hole. The moose realized it could stand on solid ground, and pulled itself out, he told the Canadian Press.

The moose apparently took some time to gather itself, lingering for a moment, before it left, he said.

Anstey, who co-owns a snowmobile riding clinic, told Fox 8 it wasn’t the first moose the group had seen that day — but it was the only one that was stuck in a big hole and snow.

He said it’s “very common” to see moose during the winter months, adding that the animals tend to have hard time getting around in winter due to the “extreme snow depths.”

Although Anstey and his group decided to help this particular animal, Anstey said he doesn’t make a habit of rescuing moose, nor does he advise others to do it.

“We’d like to be known as a back-country riding clinic and not a moose rescuer,” Anstey told the Canadian Press. “We do what we need to do to help the wild as much as possible and give them their space.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

Pause
NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

  • NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

    The work we do, which will continue in 2018, helps the United States maintain its world leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. Launches, discoveries and more exploration await in the year ahead.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

View More Video