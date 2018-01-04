Marijuana plants are for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision.
Marijuana plants are for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. Mathew Sumner The Associated Press
Marijuana plants are for sale at Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is going after legalized marijuana. Sessions is rescinding a policy that had let legalized marijuana flourish without federal intervention across the country. That's according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision. Mathew Sumner The Associated Press

World

Pot stocks slide after news U.S. may change rules that led to legal marijuana

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 12:01 PM

Marijuana company stocks are sliding amid reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to roll back federal rules paving the way for states to legalize marijuana sales.

Sessions is expected to announce the policy shift later Thursday, reported The Associated Press, citing anonymous sources. The change will reportedly free U.S. attorneys in individual states to decide how to enforce federal marijuana laws, reversing a 2013 policy preventing the federal government from interfering with states that legalize marijuana.

The news sent stock prices for several of the largest cannabis growers and other marijuana industry companies tumbling, reported Business Insider. The losses reversed gains earlier in the week from California’s full legalization of recreational marijuana, which took effect Jan. 1.

Terra Tech, the largest U.S. pot stock, was down 35 percent, as was Cannabis Science, reported Business Insider. Other stock losses included a 22 percent drop for Medical Marijuana Inc. and an 8 percent dip for Aurora Cannabis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The news also affected related companies, reported Bloomberg News. Stock prices for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., a maker of lawn and garden products that has been expanding sales to cannabis growers, fell by 5 percent.

Canadian companies also felt the blow, according to MarketWatch. Supreme Cannabis Co. saw a 15 percent drop in stock prices and Canopy Growth Corp., Canada’s largest, saw a 10 percent drop. Horizons Life Marijuana Sciences saw a 7 percent slide.

More Videos

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

Pause
NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

  • White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

    White Press Secretary Sean Spicer addresses questions about the administrations stance on medical and recreational marijuana during Thursdays press briefing.

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

White Press Secretary Sean Spicer addresses questions about the administrations stance on medical and recreational marijuana during Thursdays press briefing.

The White House

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana 2:29

White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana

Pause
NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 2:45

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

13 tips for mental health wellness 1:19

13 tips for mental health wellness

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 5:23

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Video: South Florida's year that was

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami 1:44

The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit 1:50

Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 3:09

Miami Dolphins end of season press conference

  • NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

    The work we do, which will continue in 2018, helps the United States maintain its world leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. Launches, discoveries and more exploration await in the year ahead.

NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun

View More Video