There's a serial cat killer on the loose — and they might target people next, British police say

Teacher from Puerto Rico learns to adapt to life in a Miami high school

Joanyri Hernandez, a new ninth grade language arts teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High, left behind her beloved Puerto Rico, and her students there, to start a new life teaching in Miami after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. Hernandez says that having her students learn about 'The Odyssey' on their iPhones, giving lessons in English, and braving cold A/C temperatures are just a few of the adjustments she's had to make.