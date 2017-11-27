Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancé?

More Videos 1:25 Scene of deadly attack at Egypt mosque Pause 1:24 James Johnson about Heat’s strong finish against Bulls on Sunday 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 0:34 Hialeah mayor confirms false alarm at Westland Mall 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 1:10 Recapping the 2017 hurricane season 2:21 Havana cleans up after Irma but other areas on the island still struggle 1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers 0:37 Video of private meeting shows Cuban Vice President Miguel Díaz-Canel discuss U.S. policies 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy