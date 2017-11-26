Legendary golfer Gary Player posted this photo Friday to Twitter of a golf ball beside a giant crocodile.
When your ball lands beside a giant crocodile, let it go, advises golfer Gary Player

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 26, 2017 12:51 PM

One tiny golf ball. One ginormous crocodile.

Golfer Gary Player posted the photo Friday to Twitter with the caption, “When you don’t even think about playing the ball as it lies.”

The retired pro golfer hosted the Gary Player Invitational this weekend at Sun City’s Lost City Golf Course in South Africa. Player, 82, of South Africa, won nine major championships on the regular PGA Tour and six Champions Tour major championships. He’s the only non-American to win all four major championships, known as the Career Grand Slam.

