When your ball lands beside a giant crocodile, let it go, advises golfer Gary Player

One tiny golf ball. One ginormous crocodile.
Golfer Gary Player posted the photo Friday to Twitter with the caption, “When you don’t even think about playing the ball as it lies.”
When you don’t even think about playing the ball as it lies pic.twitter.com/i07wjblEHu— Gary Player (@garyplayer) November 24, 2017
The retired pro golfer hosted the Gary Player Invitational this weekend at Sun City’s Lost City Golf Course in South Africa. Player, 82, of South Africa, won nine major championships on the regular PGA Tour and six Champions Tour major championships. He’s the only non-American to win all four major championships, known as the Career Grand Slam.
