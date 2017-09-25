Groom bolts from wedding photo shoot to save boy drowning in lake

A quick-thinking groom interrupted a photo shoot with his bride Friday in a park to snatch a flailing child from a lake.
Wedding photographer Darren Hatt of London, Ontario was taking solo shots of bride Brittany Ross Cook at Victoria Park Lake in Kitchener, Canada when she called out to her new husband.
A boy had been pushed into the water by another child, Hatt said on Facebook. By the time Hatt turned around, the groom, Clayton Cook, had already leaped into the water, three-piece suit and all, to rescue the boy.
“The kid was underwater on his back,” Hatt told CTV. “He ingested water and there was mucus coming out of his nose. It was scary. (The boy) was struggling. It could have gone unnoticed.”
Hatt managed to snap two shots of Clayton Cook returning the boy to land. “It happened so fast,” Hatt said. “He must have been super-quick.”
The boy, who was fine, was collected by his sister, Hatt said.
He posted the photos Saturday to his Hatt Photography page on Facebook, where his post received 1,700 likes and had been shared more than 500 times as of Monday afternoon.
“I thought it would attract more attention than most of my posts,” he told The London Free Press, “but nothing like this.”
“Thank you all for your kind words for my husband, we only hope this kid is OK and that this is a lesson to all about keeping your kids safe, especially around water,” the bride posted to social media, according to the newspaper.
Hatt told the paper that he shoots about 35 weddings a year.
“There’s a lot of unexpected moments at weddings, but nothing like this,” he said.
A special shout out to last night's groom Clayton! While I was taking solo pictures of the bride this little guy was...Posted by Hatt Photography on Saturday, September 23, 2017
Comments