‘Maps will need to be redrawn’: One of the largest icebergs ever recorded breaks free

A giant ice sheet that scientists had been monitoring for years broke off from Antarctica, creating a Delaware-sized iceberg in the Southern Ocean. NASA reported the change would not lead to increased sea levels immediately, but warned that it would now be easier for glaciers on the Antarctic continent to move towards the sea. ESA/Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre via Storyful

