Have you ever imagined the life of a president? The only way to understand it is to live every minute with him as closely as possible. Today RT gives you this unique opportunity: living one day with a president. Lawyer and author Eva Golinger is the presenter of the program 'One day with ... '. In the first episode, she takes us into the life of Bolivian President Evo Morales, showing us his daily struggles, his dreams and the real Evo that we don't yet know.