Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees
Italian medical personnel help migrants arriving on Spanish vessels at the port of Salerno in Italy. Italy's prime minister said on Monday that unless other EU countries assume some of the migrant crisis burden, the huge numbers could feed hostility in Italian society. The UN said 84,830 migrants and refugees have reached Italy's shores so far this year from Libya, a 19-percent increase from a year earlier. Seven in 10 are economic migrants and the rest are "people in need of protection" like refugees and asylum-seekers.
AP
More Videos
1:20
Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees
1:28
Couple flees Cuba to avoid prosecution from web of corruption
0:57
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance
3:47
Why Saudi Arabia wants Qatar to shut Al Jazeera
1:17
Stolen helicopter used in Venezuela attacks found
3:05
Dozens of Cubans stranded in Panama live and work clandestinely
4:18
Cuban migrants stranded in Panama discuss why returning to Cuba is not a viable option
0:44
Police helicopter fires on Venezuela court
0:59
Venezuela helicopter suspect explains his aims
0:36
Man gets hit by bus, gets up and walks casually into bar
0:29
Man narrowly missed by train after jumping over crossing barriers
A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.
An offer by the Panamanian government to provide multiple entry visas for Cubans who return home voluntarily and become self-employed is met with much skepticism. “Those visas that are being proposed are of no use to us because everything is illegal in Cuba,” says one migrant at a temporary shelter in Panama.
A police pilot accused by Venezuela's president of conducting a helicopter attack on the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday called for a rebellion against Nicolas Maduro's "tyranny". In a video released on his Instagram page, Oscar Perez said he is part
A man was knocked down by a bus before miraculously getting up and walking into a bar. The 53-year-old man said he is lucky to be alive after being struck by the double-decker as he crossed the road in Reading, England.
Venezuela's opposition is asking demonstrators to shut down all traffic for two hours Friday to protest the point-blank shooting death by the national guard of a 22-year-old man identified as David Vallenilla on Thursday.