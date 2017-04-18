Van crashes into roadside grocery shop

A van lost control and rammed into a roadside grocery shop in Central Market in Mangaluru, India. The shop owner and pickup van driver escaped with minor injuries but the grocery shop has been completely destroyed.
Mangaluru Central Market CCTV
Examining North Korea’s missiles

At a recent military parade, North Korea displayed several missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States. Here's a closer look at what some of them are designed to do.

