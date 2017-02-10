Tractor hauling farm equipment crashes into home

A driver was miraculously alive after his car flips over four times after crashing on an expressway in east China's Zhejiang province on February 3, 2017. The security camera even caught the driver leaving his crushed vehicle walking around it to check the situation.
A knife-wielding man attacked French soldiers on patrol near the Louvre Museum in Paris on Friday in what officials described as a suspected terror attack. The soldiers first tried to fight off the attacker and then opened fire, shooting him five times.
This video offers a Jan. 28-29, 2017 look inside the Detention Center Zone while the commander explains he has received no new orders from the nascent Trump administration to prepare for more prisoners. All Guantánamo videos, photographs approved for release by the U.S. military.
Members of Colombia’s FARC guerrillas being bused to a “concentration zone” in southwestern Cauca Department, where they will eventually hand in their weapons and begin the process of reentering civilian life.
Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea.
Kalet, a chocolate Lab, retired from Colombia’s police force Friday in a ceremony replete with honor guard and speeches. His nose was so good, he was among the elite: sniffing bags at the presidency and congress.
Video of Haitian President-elect Jovenel Moise and former President Michel Martelly at a campaign rally in Les Cayes where Moise announced that next month's National Carnival is being relocated from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes.