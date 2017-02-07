Yemen tells U.S. it must suspend ground missions after civilian deaths in raid

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak Pause

2:04 Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise talks about his love for Les Cayes

1:47 Preparation for inauguration of Haiti's new President Jovenel Moise

0:34 Miss Universe runner-up Miss Haiti arrives in Little Haiti

2:05 Haitian earthquake memorial service

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest