Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform

The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.
This video offers a Jan. 28-29, 2017 look inside the Detention Center Zone while the commander explains he has received no new orders from the nascent Trump administration to prepare for more prisoners. All Guantánamo videos, photographs approved for release by the U.S. military.
Members of Colombia’s FARC guerrillas being bused to a “concentration zone” in southwestern Cauca Department, where they will eventually hand in their weapons and begin the process of reentering civilian life.
Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea.
Video of Haitian President-elect Jovenel Moise and former President Michel Martelly at a campaign rally in Les Cayes where Moise announced that next month's National Carnival is being relocated from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes.
NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th plant from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."