Passengers save girl who fell between train and platform

CCTV footage captured the moment a little girl fell into a platform gap at a railway station just one minute before the train was due to depart.
CHINA CCTV

Guantánamo

President Donald Trump's Guantánamo

This video offers a Jan. 28-29, 2017 look inside the Detention Center Zone while the commander explains he has received no new orders from the nascent Trump administration to prepare for more prisoners. All Guantánamo videos, photographs approved for release by the U.S. military.

Cuba

Yachting to Cuba from the United States

Hundreds of yachts that have been sailing from the United States to Cuba since September 2015, when the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a new set of regulations approved by the former Obama administration that opened the door to passenger transportation to the island by sea.

World

What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th plant from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

Nation & World Videos