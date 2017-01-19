Mexico extraditing drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to U.S.

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

1:42 Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

2:41 Reaction to wet foot, dry foot policy change policy at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana

1:03 Cuban woman denied U.S. entry fears a violent return home

0:16 WPLG makes historic announcement

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing