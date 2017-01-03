It might have been fire, not ice, that sealed the Titanic’s fate, documentary says

Think of the Titanic, and you’ll probably think first of the iceberg collision that sank the luxury ship on its maiden voyage in 1912. But a new documentary, tweaking an old theory, suggests a different element might have been responsible for the ship’s sinking: a fire that smoldered on board the ship near the impact point of the infamous crash.
In the documentary titled Titanic: The New Evidence, author and editor Senan Molony asserted that photos of the ship’s hull, taken before the vessel left the shipyard in Belfast, showed dark marks where the ship would later strike an iceberg while sailing through the North Atlantic Ocean.
“We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg struck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast,” he said, according to The Times, a British paper.
Moloney claimed the ship’s fire was still burning in the bunker when passengers boarded the vessel in Southampton, and that the ship sailed backwards into its berth in the harbor so none would see the possible evidence of the flames, the Independent reported.
“The official Titanic inquiry branded it as an act of God,” he added. “This isn't a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It's a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence.”
It’s not the first time, though, that some have speculated the fire — already known to historians — played a role in the Titanic’s demise.
Acoording to Jalopnik, an Ohio State University engineer suggested in 2004 that the fire might have caused the crew to try to control the fire in the bunker by shoveling the fuel into the boiler instead, causing the ship to sail faster into the iceberg.
Other theories about the crash have also abounded: In 2012, two Texas State University physicists suggested that the moon might have been partially responsible, by causing a high tide that contributed to the icebergs floating into the Titanic’s path.
Despite the theories, the fundamental reason for the ship’s sinking has never been in doubt. The iceberg crash claimed more than 1,500 lives, making the Titanic synonymous with one of the deadliest shipwrecks in modern history.
Comments