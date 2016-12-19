Bana al-Abed, 7, told the world about Aleppo on Twitter. Now, she is safe.

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline Pause

2:51 Goran Dragic says the Heat 'doesn't have talent' to go through long lulls

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

1:35 La La Land

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

2:45 Bass fishing heats up at Lake Lowell

4:15 Miami police officers show off their moves for the holiday

0:41 Panthers owner wants to win the Stanley Cup this year