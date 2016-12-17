A Hollywood star says he may give up acting to focus on political activism

1:56 Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis on detainee policy Pause

0:56 Miami police will pay you for your gun

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

1:35 La La Land

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

0:29 Surveillance video shows theft at Davie Sprint store

1:32 Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys