China stole U.S. drone in international waters, U.S. officials say

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin Pause

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:38 Beloved principal who lost his legs begins journey to walking again

1:35 La La Land

1:03 Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins returns to practice

0:46 Cameron Wake talks about getting the same results

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral