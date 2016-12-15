Ill 9-year-old had ovary frozen before becoming infertile; years later she has a baby

0:25 Hurricane Matthew pounds Nassau Pause

0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:35 La La Land

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video

2:18 Video shows trio robbing Broward pawn shop

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral