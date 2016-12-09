Girl gets TV, trip offers after viral party invite

A rural Mexican girl whose 15th birthday party invitation went viral is being showered with offers of a TV show, free airplane tickets and hotel stays.
Rubi Ibarra got an offer to appear on the soap opera “The Rose of Guadalupe.” And a cumbia group issued a song in her honor Friday.
The governor of the State of Mexico has offered her a free vacation at the state’s tourist spot, Valle de Bravo.
Millions responded after the girl’s father taped an invitation for “everybody” to come to her coming of age party in northern Mexico.
The invitation video featured her rhinestone tiara and faux leopard-skin dress, and father Crescencio Ibarra’s cowboy hat, and his halting description of a 10,000-peso ($500) prize for a horse race that would cap the party.
