Can ramen noodles help reduce traffic accidents?

1:36 Haitians pick a president Pause

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams

1:20 In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit