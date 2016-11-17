Stephen Hawking just gave humanity a due date for finding another planet

1:25 Haiti's tourism industry is battered but open Pause

0:50 Surveillance video shows van backing over elderly man in Shanghai

2:32 What's up in the sky for November 2016

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident

0:28 International Space Station welcomes three new crew members

0:44 Smoking chimpanzee the star attraction at North Korea zoo

0:41 Mexican judge probing cartels gunned down while jogging