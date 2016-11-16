Oxford’s word of the year sums up the state of politics in 2016

1:13 Whiteside talks about Heat's losing streak Pause

0:21 Man robs Miami store with gun

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

0:12 Tropical depression likely to form in Caribbean by weekend

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

4:37 A frantic sister calls for help from outside Pulse

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise