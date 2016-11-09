Trump elected president on International Day Against Fascism and Anti-Semitism

0:26 Hurricane Matthew disrupts traffic in Santo Domingo Pause

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend

2:20 Haitian government warns people to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

2:46 Haitians face tumultuous journey from Brazil to U.S. border

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

1:41 Plea for help for Haiti's devastated southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

1:22 Clinton calls candidacy 'one of the greatest honors'

3:04 Whiteside said he knows Dwyane Wade is going to come in fired up Thursday

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado