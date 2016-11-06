Campaign begins to retake ‘capital’ of Islamic State, crux of U.S. plans in Syria

2:52 Former Haiti President Jean-Bertrand Aristide on the campaign trail Pause

2:38 Aerial footage of western Haiti shows catastrophic damage after Hurricane Matthew

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

1:41 Plea for help for Haiti's devastated southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

0:27 Miami defensive end Chad Thomas talks about his fumble recovery which led to a TD

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

1:40 Hillary Clinton campaigns during a downpour in Pembroke Pines Saturday

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer