What's up for November 2016

This month, learn where and when to look for Venus, Jupiter and Saturn. Plus, more meteor showers to enjoy!
International Space Station welcomes three new crew members

Three new crew members are aboard the International Space Station. The hatches on the space station and Soyuz MS-02 opened at 8:20 a.m. EDT on Oct. 21, 2016, marking the arrival to the orbiting laboratory for NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Mexican judge probing cartels gunned down while jogging

A Mexican judge investigating drug cartels, including Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel, died after he was shot in the head on Monday. The CCTV footage shows Vicente Antonio Bermudez Zacarias being shot while he was out jogging in Metepec, 30 miles west of Mexico City. Authorities have not released a motive for the killing.

U.S. Navy launches Tomahawk missiles at Houthi Radar

The guided missile destroyer USS Nitze launched a tomahawk missile strike against three radar facilities under Houthi rebel control on Yemen’s Red Sea coast on Thursday. The strike comes after the USS Mason was targeted in two missile attacks launched from inside Houthi-controlled territory. The radar sites were destroyed in the strikes, according to NPR, citing a Pentagon official.

Smoke and ash billow from volcano in Mexico

Smoke and ash rose from the Colima volcano in Mexico during the latest round of “intense activity." An expulsion of volcanic rocks from the crater could be possible, warned University of Colima researcher Raul Arambula Mendoza. This timelapse video shows the Colima volcano on Tuesday.

