Video shows rescuers digging into the rubble to free a dog that emerged covered in dust and looking dazed but unharmed. The dog was buried alive after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Italy over the weekend.
Three new crew members are aboard the International Space Station. The hatches on the space station and Soyuz MS-02 opened at 8:20 a.m. EDT on Oct. 21, 2016, marking the arrival to the orbiting laboratory for NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.
A Mexican judge investigating drug cartels, including Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel, died after he was shot in the head on Monday. The CCTV footage shows Vicente Antonio Bermudez Zacarias being shot while he was out jogging in Metepec, 30 miles west of Mexico City. Authorities have not released a motive for the killing.
The guided missile destroyer USS Nitze launched a tomahawk missile strike against three radar facilities under Houthi rebel control on Yemen’s Red Sea coast on Thursday. The strike comes after the USS Mason was targeted in two missile attacks launched from inside Houthi-controlled territory. The radar sites were destroyed in the strikes, according to NPR, citing a Pentagon official.
Smoke and ash rose from the Colima volcano in Mexico during the latest round of “intense activity." An expulsion of volcanic rocks from the crater could be possible, warned University of Colima researcher Raul Arambula Mendoza. This timelapse video shows the Colima volcano on Tuesday.