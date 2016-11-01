A Russian couple had a ring bear instead of a ring bearer at their wedding

5:35 Body-cam video shows deadly officer involved shooting Pause

11:10 Pulse nightclub shooter calls 911 part 2/2 (Warning explicit language)

1:53 Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

2:34 Spoelstra says Heat isn't happy with 1-2 start, but good things happening

2:02 Co-founder of PayPal calls bathroom debate 'distraction from our real problems'

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti

1:20 Solar amendments explained