Famed ‘Afghan girl’ with the haunting green eyes is arrested in Pakistan

2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend Pause

2:44 One man’s reforestation effort in Haiti destroyed by Hurricane Matthew

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

4:03 How one woman is bringing hygiene to Haiti

1:41 Plea for help for Haiti's devastated southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

2:41 Miami Marlins mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez