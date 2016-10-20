Smoking chimpanzee the star attraction at North Korea zoo

Smoke and ash rose from the Colima volcano in Mexico during the latest round of “intense activity." An expulsion of volcanic rocks from the crater could be possible, warned University of Colima researcher Raul Arambula Mendoza. This timelapse video shows the Colima volcano on Tuesday.
Along Haiti's southern coast, from Port-Salut to Roche-a-Bateau, Hurricane Matthew's destruction is visible. Banana trees are gone, coconut palms look like wet mops and debris stand where homes once stood. As Haitian officials still try to figure out the death toll, the living try to figure out how to move on.
A popular destination for tourist and locals, Port Salut, a coastal commune in the Sud Department of Haiti. was one of several beach towns ravaged by waves, wind and rain generated by Hurricane Matthew.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew conducts the first post-storm damage assessment flights over Haiti following Hurricane Matthew on October 5, 2016. The Ocean Sentry crew reported heavy coastal flooding and significant damage to infrastructure in southern Haiti as well as damage to highways, structures and houses along the northern region of Haiti and the south side of Isle De La Tortue.