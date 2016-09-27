NASA's Hubble spots possible water plumes erupting on Europa

Costa Rica’s Turrialba Volcano erupted on Monday, sending huge plumes of ash and smoke into the air. Flights were cancelled in and out of Juan Santamaría International Airport until 11 A.M. Tuesday morning so that ash could be removed from the runways. This video shows the sun setting over the volcano as ash and smoke rise.
Costa Rica’s Turrialba volcano erupted multiple times on Monday, throwing a plume of ash and gas up to 4,000 meters (2.4 miles) into the air and grounding flights. Ash fell on the landscape below prompting local authorities to issue a warning for people to limit their exposure and to avoid breathing in the dust.
The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation shared a video that shows a baby tiger named Arizona playing with an excited pup named Moka. Other animals, including a baby lion, can be seen hanging out in the background of the video.
United Nations Refugee Agency Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt met with Syrian refugee families in Jordan on September 9, just days ahead of this year’s UN General Assembly. During her visit she urged world leaders to put “the fundamental root causes of the Syria conflict…at the center of the discussion” at the UN meeting on September 15.
Alan Gross, the U.S. government subcontractor who spent five years in a Havana prison for providing the means for Cuban Jews to connect to the digital world, is in Miami to take part in a conference on how to expand the island's access to the internet.
A video showing two young, orphaned orangutans cuddling as they fall asleep has gone viral. The video was posted by International Animal Rescue, that said that the orangutans "cling to each other in this way, to gain the comfort they should still be receiving from their mothers." Read more about International Animal Rescue here: http://internationalanimalrescue.blogspot.com/