A government employee is accused of stealing $136,000 by hiding gold in his rectum

A government employee is on trial for allegedly smuggling $180,000 worth of gold out of the Canadian Mint in his rectum.
If that statement doesn’t sound absurd enough, you should also know the presiding judge’s name is Peter Doody.
Leston Lawrence, 35, is a now-fired employee of the Canadian Mint, the government-owned organization that produces Canada’s circulation and collection coins. Lawrence allegedly took “pucks” of gold that were lying around in open buckets, put them in his rectum using Vaseline from his locker, and then walked out of the building with them, according to the Ottawa Citizen. Pucks are about the size of a small cookie and weigh about 7.4 ounces apiece.
The Mint made employees go through a medal detector when they exited, and if they set off the machine — which Lawrence did more than any other employee besides those with metal medical implants — then security would do a manual search with a wand. Lawrence always passed the manual search, and apparently a security employee tested if the wand would detect gold hidden in a rectum and discovered it wouldn’t.
Lawrence was caught not by the Mint, but because he would frequently take the pucks to the same bank teller, who became suspicious. She would write him checks for $6,400 every time he brought them in and then immediately deposited the checks. He also requested to wire money out of the country. Once she saw on his account profile that he worked for the Mint, the teller contacted bank security.
Investigators found some gold pucks in Lawrence’s safety deposit box and charged him with theft, laundering the proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property and breach of trust. Records revealed Lawrence sold 18 pucks between November 2014 and March 2015, and combined with dozens of gold coins, the total value of the suspected theft was estimated at $179,015 in Canadian dollars, according to the Ottawa Citizen. That’s about $136,000 in U.S. dollars.
No gold had been reported missing from inside the Mint, and the Mint did not put special markings on its gold pieces to identify them, so Lawrence’s attorney argued there was no way to prove the pucks found in his safety deposit box came from the Mint.
That lawyer called the Mint’s security “appalling.”
Judge Doody said he would issue a ruling on Nov. 9.
Comments