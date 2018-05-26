Video shows released American detainee Joshua Holt boarding plane in Venezuela

A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Grupo de Boston Matias J. Ocner
Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Venezuela

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to co

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Venezuela

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Óscar Pérez, the Venezuelan policeman wanted after attacking the headquarters of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of the Interior from a helicopter, posted a video asking Venezuelan government forces to stop shooting at him. Perez says, "we are

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Venezuela

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Astronauts on the International Space Station use amateur radio to talk with students all over the world about life and work in space. In October, flight engineer Joe Acaba made an historic contact with the Maria Montessori Institute Educational U