Venezuela's presidential election brings fresh grief to families of slain protesters

Zugeimar Armas spray-painted the name of her son, 17-year-old Neomar Lander, on a wall in Caracas near the spot where he died. Neomar was killed last June during an uprising against President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. Sunday's election, which Maduro is expected to win though it has been called a sham by countries in the region, has triggered fresh grief for families of those killed. Humberto Duarte Special to the Miami Herald