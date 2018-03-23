The statue of Hugo Chávez was set on fire at the former Plaza del Estudiante in Sabaneta.
The statue of Hugo Chávez was set on fire at the former Plaza del Estudiante in Sabaneta. Vene Barinas Twitter
The statue of Hugo Chávez was set on fire at the former Plaza del Estudiante in Sabaneta. Vene Barinas Twitter

Venezuela

Angered by frequent blackouts, Venezuelan residents of Chávez birthplace burn his statue

By Daniel Shoer Roth

dshoer@elnuevoherald.com

March 23, 2018 01:27 PM

The late Venezuelan ruler Hugo Chávez seems to have run out of admirers in his birthplace of Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas.

Following an electrical outage on Wednesday night, which is becoming a frequent occurence in the oil-rich nation, his former supporters took out their frustration on a statue bearing the likeness of their former leader: they set the statue on fire.

On Thursday before dawn, a group of angry neighbors burned tires at the foot of the monument, threw stones and other incendiary devices. The protest lasted several days as residents complained of blackouts and limited food supplies.

The bronze and granite statue was a gift by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Two years ago, he commissioned sculptor Sergey Kazantzev to carve a 20-foot-high homage to the deceased leader. The monument portrays Chávez standing with his left fist held high in the air. It was installed in the former Plaza del Estudiante in Sabaneta, which supporters of the regime consider the “cradle of the revolution.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Witnesses told the Reuters news agency that after the burning incident, National Guard soliders were summoned to the town to prevent vandalism.

Since Chávez’s death in 2013, there have been several attacks against symbols of the former regime. Last June, a group of protesters teared down a statue of the deceased former president in the city of Villa del Rosario, in the oil state of Zulia.

The fact that the most recent act occurred in Chávez’s hometown caused a stir on social media.

“#Barinas rebels, Venezuela will be liberated,” one opposition group Vente Barinas posted on Twitter. The group is affiliated with Vente Venezuela, a political movement headed by opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The brother of the former ruler, Argenis Chávez, current governor of Barinas, came out in defense of the family legacy.

“Although they attacked your statue, they will never attack the heart of a people who carry you deep insiden,” Argenis Chávez posted on Twitter in reference to his brother. “You live and will live forever in the smile of every child, youth, woman and man. The vandalic right will never again make this country bow down because we a homeland.”

More Videos

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin 312

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Pause
Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency 86

Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 147

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 94

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela 22

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela

Óscar Pérez: 'We are going to surrender' 9

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 13

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 41

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 95

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 90

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

As Venezuela’s economy continues to crumble, thousands of its citizens are trekking into Colombia every day — sometimes by walking hundreds of miles on foot through the Andes — to escape chronic shortages of food and medicine, frequent looting and rampant crime. Bogota officials believe that as many as 600,000 Venezuelans are now living in Colombia, creating an immigration crisis. José A. IglesiasMiami Herald Staff

Follow Daniel Shoer Roth on Facebook and on Twitter: @DanielShoerRoth.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin 312

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Pause
Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency 86

Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 147

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 94

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela 22

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela

Óscar Pérez: 'We are going to surrender' 9

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 13

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 41

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 95

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 90

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

View More Video