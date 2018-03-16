Venezuela violinist Wuilly Arteaga featured in a video discussing battle against regime

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 312 Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin Pause 86 Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency 147 Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 94 Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 22 Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela 9 Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender" 13 Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 41 Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 95 Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 90 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to condemn Venezuela’s rulers. New York Times

