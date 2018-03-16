More Videos

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin 312

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Pause
Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency 86

Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 147

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 94

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela 22

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela

Óscar Pérez: 'We are going to surrender' 9

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 13

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 41

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 95

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 90

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to condemn Venezuela’s rulers. New York Times
Wuilly Arteaga is a peace icon known for playing his violin during last year’s deadly protests against President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela. The National Guard destroyed his violin and tortured Arteaga in jail. Now he’s calling on the world to condemn Venezuela’s rulers. New York Times

Venezuela

Venezuela violinist Wuilly Arteaga featured in a video discussing battle against regime

Miami Herald Staff

March 16, 2018 05:37 PM

Venezuelan musician Wuilly Arteaga, known for having defied Nicolás Maduro's regime by playing his violin during the 2017 protests, resurfaced this week in a video calling for the freedom in the South American nation.

“We demand our most basic human rights against the corrupt and repressive regime of President Nicolás Maduro, we want the liberation of hundreds of political prisoners, we want free elections, we want freedom,” Arteaga said in the video.

The young musician, who now lives in New York, spoke from first-hand experience on the suffering Venezuelans are experiencing.

“I started participating in the protests since April 2017. I was already living on the streets and watching people suffer from hunger,” he said. “The lack of food, the long lines of people waiting to get some bread. I played [the violin] in hospitals, where I witnessed people dying because there were no basic antibiotics.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Arteaga’s act of protest with music made headlines around the world after agents from the Venezuela National Guard destroyed his violin. The reaction was captured on video and photos. After videos of the incident went viral through social media networks, authorities arrested the young musician.

While his detention was brief, Arteaga said he was tortued while in prison.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin 312

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

Pause
Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency 86

Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 147

Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 94

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela 22

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela

Óscar Pérez: 'We are going to surrender' 9

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 13

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 41

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 95

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 90

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Fighting Venezuela’s repression with my violin

View More Video