Venezuela violinist Wuilly Arteaga featured in a video discussing battle against regime

Venezuelan musician Wuilly Arteaga, known for having defied Nicolás Maduro's regime by playing his violin during the 2017 protests, resurfaced this week in a video calling for the freedom in the South American nation.
“We demand our most basic human rights against the corrupt and repressive regime of President Nicolás Maduro, we want the liberation of hundreds of political prisoners, we want free elections, we want freedom,” Arteaga said in the video.
The young musician, who now lives in New York, spoke from first-hand experience on the suffering Venezuelans are experiencing.
“I started participating in the protests since April 2017. I was already living on the streets and watching people suffer from hunger,” he said. “The lack of food, the long lines of people waiting to get some bread. I played [the violin] in hospitals, where I witnessed people dying because there were no basic antibiotics.”
Arteaga’s act of protest with music made headlines around the world after agents from the Venezuela National Guard destroyed his violin. The reaction was captured on video and photos. After videos of the incident went viral through social media networks, authorities arrested the young musician.
While his detention was brief, Arteaga said he was tortued while in prison.
