Maduro arrests Chávez’s ex-spy chief

In this Oct. 15, 2014 file photo, Venezuela's Minister of Interior and Justice Miguel Rodriguez Torres, left, speaks with President Nicolas Maduro during a break at a press conference with the national and foreign media at Miraflores Presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Torres, a former spy chief for Hugo Chavez who has been leading a movement of alienated leftists opposed to President Maduro, was hauled away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, by agents from the Sebin intelligence police, according to Torres' aides. Ariana Cubillos AP