Thousands of Venezuelans bid farewell to their homeland daily to start anew in neighboring Colombia 2:28

Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout 1:35

Óscar Pérez survives brutal attack in Venezuela 0:23

Óscar Pérez: 'We are going to surrender' 0:10

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 0:14

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 0:42

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela 1:36

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Venezuelan soldiers announce attempt to launch uprising against President Maduro 2:51

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez taken from his home 0:36

Maduro claims successful launch of Petro cryptocurrency

The government has promised that Venezuelans will be able to use the coins to pay taxes and public services.Maduro has touted the petro as fulfilling the late Hugo Chavez's dream of upending global capitalism away from the dominance of the US dollar and Wall Street.
Credit: footage by AP, produced by Esther Medina/McClatchy
Anti-government policeman Oscar Perez was buried Sunday by the military nearly a week after being killed in a shootout with security forces, relatives said. Just two of Oscar Perez's relatives were allowed to attend the early morning burial at a Caracas cemetery surrounded by National Guard officers. Authorities denied relatives' demands that they hand over the body of Perez and six others killed.

Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Óscar Pérez, the Venezuelan policeman wanted after attacking the headquarters of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of the Interior from a helicopter, posted a video asking Venezuelan government forces to stop shooting at him. Perez says, "we are going to surrender."

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Astronauts on the International Space Station use amateur radio to talk with students all over the world about life and work in space. In October, flight engineer Joe Acaba made an historic contact with the Maria Montessori Institute Educational Unit in San Cristobal, Venezuela: the first-ever educational ham radio contact in that country’s history, courtesy of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station program. Here’s a look at the excitement on the ground as more than a dozen elementary and middle school students got their chance to talk to a man in space.