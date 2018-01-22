More Videos

Covered in blood, Óscar Pérez says Venezuela government will not allow his surrender 0:14

Óscar Pérez posts video saying he is under attack by Venezuelan government forces 0:42

NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:00

Hundreds gather during Women's March in Wynwood 1:21

History Channel announces special program on the history of global soccer 1:28

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

Key West Holiday Parade 2017 1:02

  • Venezuelan officials bury policeman killed in shootout

    Anti-government policeman Oscar Perez was buried Sunday by the military nearly a week after being killed in a shootout with security forces, relatives said. Just two of Oscar Perez's relatives were allowed to attend the early morning burial at a Caracas cemetery surrounded by National Guard officers. Authorities denied relatives' demands that they hand over the body of Perez and six others killed.

Anti-government policeman Oscar Perez was buried Sunday by the military nearly a week after being killed in a shootout with security forces, relatives said. Just two of Oscar Perez's relatives were allowed to attend the early morning burial at a Caracas cemetery surrounded by National Guard officers. Authorities denied relatives' demands that they hand over the body of Perez and six others killed.
Óscar Pérez: "We are going to surrender"

Óscar Pérez, the Venezuelan policeman wanted after attacking the headquarters of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of the Interior from a helicopter, posted a video asking Venezuelan government forces to stop shooting at him. Perez says, "we are going to surrender."

Astronaut talks with students in Venezuela

Astronauts on the International Space Station use amateur radio to talk with students all over the world about life and work in space. In October, flight engineer Joe Acaba made an historic contact with the Maria Montessori Institute Educational Unit in San Cristobal, Venezuela: the first-ever educational ham radio contact in that country’s history, courtesy of the Amateur Radio on International Space Station program. Here’s a look at the excitement on the ground as more than a dozen elementary and middle school students got their chance to talk to a man in space.

Maduro dances to political 'Despacito' parody

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stands before the audience of his weekly TV show over the weekend. The show played a version of the hit song "Despacito" but with the words changed to tout a scheduled election for a national constituent assembly.