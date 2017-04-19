Venezuelans have been taking to the streets since early April demanding elections, the sacking of Supreme Court judges and freedom for political prisoners. Hundreds of people have been arrested and a handful have been killed during the widespread protests.
Mario Mateommateo@elnuevoherald.com
More Videos
0:52
What is happening in Venezuela?
0:51
Violence erupts at Basilica of St. Teresa in Caracas
1:24
Cops and anti-government protesters clash in Caracas, Venezuela
0:44
Unconscious protester robbed in Venezuela
0:12
Venezuela's Maduro gets pelted by rocks from angry mob
0:33
Hundreds of police officers and soldiers block streets to prevent opposition protest in Caracas