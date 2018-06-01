Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.
A group of small business owners will gather to protest what they claim to be displacement by a developer who recently bought two shopping centers in Little Haiti and wants to develop condominiums there.
In this sixth installment of Making it in America, a video series highlighting the impacts of immigrant entrepreneurs in Florida, viewers will see what Fabrice Tardieu has accomplished as a Haitian entrepreneur and how his work has impacted his co
Conan O’Brien went to Haiti to let Haitians fire back at President Donald Trump over reportedly describing the country as “a shithole.” As a thank you, Haitian artist Anthony Louis Jeune memorialized the comedian’s image on the back of one of the
Beauplan's commission recently released a 656-page report on the management of $2 billion in loans that Haiti received as part of Venezuela's PetroCaribe discounted oil program. The investigation accuses 15 former government officials, including t
Immigration advocates in Miami hold a press conference in Little Haiti Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in reaction to Temporary Protected Status possibly being terminated for more than 300,000 Haitians and Central Americans.
Juan Gabriel Valdés, who is currently Chile's ambassador to the United States and led the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) from 2004-2006, talks about Latin America's role in Haiti.
Anti-government protesters Tuesday turned the streets of Haiti's capital into a fiery obstacle course of burning cars and tires, hurling rocks and placing bricks in the middle of the road to protest several new tax hikes.
Haiti was spared a direct hit from Irma. But the frustration and fears it has ignited for some in its path is as deep for some who were affected by last year’s devastating Hurricane Matthew. By Jacqueline Charles