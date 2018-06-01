Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.
Télévision Nationale d'Haïti
Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti

Conan O’Brien went to Haiti to let Haitians fire back at President Donald Trump over reportedly describing the country as “a shithole.” As a thank you, Haitian artist Anthony Louis Jeune memorialized the comedian’s image on the back of one of the

Haiti mostly spared by Hurricane Irma

Haiti was spared a direct hit from Irma. But the frustration and fears it has ignited for some in its path is as deep for some who were affected by last year’s devastating Hurricane Matthew. By Jacqueline Charles