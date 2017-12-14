Miami bids farewell to folk singer Manno Charlemagne, the Bob Marley of Haiti

Funeral service members prepare the casket of Haitian political folk singer and activist Joseph Emmanuel “Manno” Charlemagne for a public viewing and memorial Mass on Thursday evening, Dec. 14, 2017, at Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church in Little Haiti. His body will be flown to Haiti for a public Mass on the Champ de Mars in Port-au-Prince. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com