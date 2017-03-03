When he won the 2006 presidency, Préval had to come out from Aristide’s shadow

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

3:09 Millennials ask: What's it like to retire?

0:48 Man snatches woman's phone on bus and runs off

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

1:22 In Ecuador, it's the fortresses that need protecting

1:21 Fallen Warrior Memorial unveiled at Homestead base

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump